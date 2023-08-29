Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 25

12:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:50 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy

12:28 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

12:37 p.m., vandalism; report taken

12:57 p.m., wanted person; arrest

1:06 p.m., assault; theft; citation issued

3:46 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate

4:13 p.m., burglary; report taken

6:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:40 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); assignment completed/settled by contact

6:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:01 p.m., traffic stop; driving under suspension/revocation arrest

7:53 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded

8 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:38 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:11 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:51 p.m., threats; report taken

9:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:59 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

10:05 p.m., harassment; assignment completed/settled by contact

10:12 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:32 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:32 p.m., suspicious vehicle; tow report

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

No arrests made.

Aug. 26

12:26 a.m., traffic stop; arrest; tow report

1:49 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:27 a.m., traffic stop; driving under suspension/revocation; arrest; report taken; tow report

4:53 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; tow report

7:47 a.m., suspicious person; transport/escort given

8:24 a.m., littering/illegal dumping; report taken

12:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:08 p.m., reckless driver; traffic stop; citation issued

1:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:42 p.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact

2:48 p.m., theft; civil/civil standby; property released to owner

4:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:59 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; gone on arrival/unable to locate

5:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:08 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued; two report

6:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:31 p.m., criminal traffic; citation issued

7:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:58 p.m., noise; handled by officer/deputy

7:02 p.m., reckless driver; written warning

7:58 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy

8:52 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued; written warning

11:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

2:33 a.m., Kevin Rohloff, fail to use turn signal; drive under suspension/before reinstated-state

Aug. 27

12:05 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

12:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:47 a.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest; tow report

12:54 a.m., suspicious; no report taken

1:25 a.m., traffic stop; arrest; tow report

5:45 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; DUI; patient refused evaluation/care; arrest; tow report; traffic accident report

6:55 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

8:09 a.m., reckless driver; traffic stop; citation issued

8:40 a.m., cattle out; gone on arrival/unable to locate

9:12 a.m., suspicious vehicle; removed from roadway

9:25 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

10:52 a.m., lost child; no action taken

11:23 a.m., traffic stop; arrest; tow report

12:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:16 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; assignment completed/settled by contact

12:30 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

1:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:56 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

2:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

03:38 p.m., littering/illegal dumping; assignment completed/settled by contact

3:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:05 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

8:32 p.m., traffic stop; arrest; citation issued

Citations

12:47 a.m., Nathan Kool, fail to stay in lane; careless driving; refuse to submit to pretest

Arrests

12:47 a.m., Nathan Kool, refuse to submit to test-1st offense; DUI-alcohol-1st offense