Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 25
12:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:50 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy
12:28 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
12:37 p.m., vandalism; report taken
12:57 p.m., wanted person; arrest
1:06 p.m., assault; theft; citation issued
3:46 p.m., welfare check; gone on arrival/unable to locate
4:13 p.m., burglary; report taken
6:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
6:40 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); assignment completed/settled by contact
6:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:01 p.m., traffic stop; driving under suspension/revocation arrest
7:53 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded
8 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:38 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:11 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:51 p.m., threats; report taken
9:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:59 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
10:05 p.m., harassment; assignment completed/settled by contact
10:12 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
10:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:32 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:32 p.m., suspicious vehicle; tow report
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
No arrests made.
Aug. 26
12:26 a.m., traffic stop; arrest; tow report
1:49 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:06 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:27 a.m., traffic stop; driving under suspension/revocation; arrest; report taken; tow report
4:53 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; tow report
7:47 a.m., suspicious person; transport/escort given
8:24 a.m., littering/illegal dumping; report taken
12:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:08 p.m., reckless driver; traffic stop; citation issued
1:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:42 p.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact
2:48 p.m., theft; civil/civil standby; property released to owner
4:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:59 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; gone on arrival/unable to locate
5:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:08 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued; two report
6:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:31 p.m., criminal traffic; citation issued
7:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:58 p.m., noise; handled by officer/deputy
7:02 p.m., reckless driver; written warning
7:58 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy
8:52 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued; written warning
11:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
2:33 a.m., Kevin Rohloff, fail to use turn signal; drive under suspension/before reinstated-state
Aug. 27
12:05 a.m., traffic stop; correction card
12:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:47 a.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest; tow report
12:54 a.m., suspicious; no report taken
1:25 a.m., traffic stop; arrest; tow report
5:45 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; DUI; patient refused evaluation/care; arrest; tow report; traffic accident report
6:55 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
8:09 a.m., reckless driver; traffic stop; citation issued
8:40 a.m., cattle out; gone on arrival/unable to locate
9:12 a.m., suspicious vehicle; removed from roadway
9:25 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
10:52 a.m., lost child; no action taken
11:23 a.m., traffic stop; arrest; tow report
12:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:16 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; assignment completed/settled by contact
12:30 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
1:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:56 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
03:38 p.m., littering/illegal dumping; assignment completed/settled by contact
3:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:05 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
8:32 p.m., traffic stop; arrest; citation issued
Citations
12:47 a.m., Nathan Kool, fail to stay in lane; careless driving; refuse to submit to pretest
Arrests
12:47 a.m., Nathan Kool, refuse to submit to test-1st offense; DUI-alcohol-1st offense