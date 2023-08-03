Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 2
10:46 a.m., motorist assist; GOA/UATL
2:49 p.m., assist other agency; GOA/UATL
3:31 p.m., vandalism; report taken
4:03 p.m., theft; report taken
4:16 p.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
8:19 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
8:23 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
9:13 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
9:32 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
11:56 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
People are also reading…
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.