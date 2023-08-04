Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 3
2:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:19 a.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
7:30 a.m., wanted person; arrest
7:31 a.m., silent burglar alarm; employee error
7:46 a.m., wanted person; arrest
8:36 a.m., handicap parking violation; GOA/UATL
9:53 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
10:00 a.m., animal bite; information
10:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:20 p.m., suspicious person; no action taken
People are also reading…
12:41 p.m., suspicious person; no action taken
1:18 p.m., dispute/argument; GOA/UATL
1:42 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
3:49 p.m., animal; unfounded
3:59 p.m., assist other agency; assstance
4:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:16 p.m., fire structure; fire control or extinguishment
4:54 p.m., 911 hang up; GOA/UATL
6:36 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
6:56 p.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy
7:34 p.m., threats; referred to partner agency
8:06 p.m., citizen assist; GOA/UATL
8:21 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; GOA/UATL
9:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.