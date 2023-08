Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 4

12:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:54 a.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy

4:41 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:39 a.m., burglar alarm - audible; cancelled (prior to arrival at scene)

8:22 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow report

9:15 a.m., traffic stop, arrest, report taken, tow report

10:47 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); report taken

12:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:50 p.m., ATL; assignment completed/settled by contact

3:40 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

3:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:13 p.m., traffic stop, written warning

4:38 p.m., wanted person; speak to officer (unknown situation); arrest

4:53 p.m., welfare check; no report taken;

4:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:38 p.m., suspicious person; handled by officer/deputy

7:01 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy; vehicle marked and tagged

7:58 p.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information

8:39 p.m., assist other agency; assistance

8:46 p.m., wanted person; arrest, transport/escort given

Citations

4:49 a.m., William McPhillips, speeding

Arrests

9 p.m., Davis Harrington, mental health warrant

Aug. 5

12:08 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

12:36 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

1:59 a.m.; traffic stop, assist other agency, drug paraphernalia; drugs; minor in possession of alcohol; arrest; citation issued; property (seized or found); tow report

2:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:02 a.m., traffic stop, DUI arrest; report taken; tow report

8:30 a.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact

9:24 a.m., theft; report taken

9:50 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:16 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:33 a.m., voluntary contact; no action taken

12:11 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

2:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

2:50 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; no action taken

2:57 p.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact

3:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:31 p.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest; tow report

4:53 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

5:41 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

6:14 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:36 p.m., 911 open line; handled by officer/deputy

8:39 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

10:30 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency

10:32 p.m., animal; unfounded

10:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:57 p.m., motorist assist; written warning

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

3:29 a.m., Waldor Zomosa Godoy, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan; fail to stay in lane; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

4:51 p.m., Micheal Saxton, fail to stay in lane; possess/consume open alcohol container; DUI-.15+ OR refusal (2 prior convictions)

Aug. 6

1:09 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

1:50 a.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest

1:58 a.m., suspicious vehicle; gone on arrival/unable to locate

2:12 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

2:58 a.m., noise; verbal warning

10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:27 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:34 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:46 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:53 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:59 p.m., citizen assist; civil

7:48 p.m., civil/civil standby; event cancelled

7:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:27 p.m.; traffic stop; written warning

8:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:22 p.m., wanted person; arrest

11:37 p.m., death; report taken

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

No arrests made.

Aug. 7

7:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:48 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:58 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:30 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:08 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

1:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

02:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:08 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued; written warning

2:21 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

2:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:14 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

3:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:36 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

3:38 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:48 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

4:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:16 p.m., theft; civil

6:41 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy

9:12 p.m., wanted person; arrest

11:14 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy

11:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

2:10 p.m., Dismell Palmer Serpa, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

3:39 p.m., Nicholas Micek, speeding 16-20 mph county/state

Arrests

9:12 p.m., Russell Frauendorfer, warrant