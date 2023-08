Platte County Sheriff’s Office

July 28

12:09 a.m., Motorist Assist Assistance

12:19 a.m., Traffic Stop Verbal Warning

1:20 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle No Action Taken

1:56 a.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

4:33 a.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

4:41 a.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

5:05 a.m., Traffic Stop Citation Issued

7:06 a.m., Pivot Spraying Roadway Information

7:24 a.m., Order Violation Information

8:07 a.m., Pivot Spraying Roadway Information

8:17 a.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

10:48 a.m., Motorist Assist Gone On Arrival

1:23 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

2:46 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

3:25 p.m., Motorist Assist No Report Taken

3:27 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

4:11 p.m., Traffic Stop Citation Issued

4:22 p.m., Traffic Stop Citation Issued

4:28 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

4:37 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

4:46 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

5:14 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

5:29 p.m., Traffic Stop Citation Issued

5:36 p.m., Traffic Stop Gone On Arrival

8:02 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

8:20 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

8:47 p.m., Traffic Stop No Action Taken

8:52 p.m., Traffic Stop Citation Issued

9:10 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

9:33 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

9:34 p.m., Traffic Stop No Action Taken

9:43 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

9:49 p.m., Traffic Hazard Removed from Roadway

10:34 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:21 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:24 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

Citations

5:14 a.m., Yarikxa Salazar, Speeding 21-35 MPH County/State

4:14 p.m., Annie Walter, Speeding 16-20 MPH County/State

Arrests

No arrests were made.

July 29

12:09 a.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:59 a.m., Traffic Stop Correction Card

2:00 a.m., Traffic Stop Arrest

9:47 a.m., Welfare Check; Drugs; Breathing Difficulties Patient Treated, Transported by EMS

9:49 a.m, Motorist Assist Vehicle Marked and Tagged

1:20 p.m., Assist Other Agency; Out of Unit Follow-Up Report Taken

1:26 p.m., Motor Vehicle Accident with Injury Patient Evaluated, No Treatment/Transport Required; Citation Issued; Tow Report; Traffic Accident Report

2:12 p.m., Motorist Assist Gone On Arrival

2:30 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

4:58 p.m., Assist Other Agency Handled By Officer / Deputy

5:03 p.m., Suspicious Person Assignment Completed/Settled By Contact

5:32 p.m., Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy

5:40 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

5:53 p.m., Traffic Stop Citation Issued

6:07 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

6:26 p.m., Traffic Stop Citation Issued

6:46 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

6:57 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

7:07 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

7:23 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

8:18 p.m., Motor Vehicle Accident Non-Injury Traffic Accident Report

9:06 p.m., Medical Emergency; Dispute/Argument Unit Cancelled Enroute; EMS and Transport

10:06 p.m., Traffic Stop Citation Issued

10:20 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle No Action Taken

10:21 p.m., Reckless Driver Written Warning

10:49 p.m., Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy

11:49 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:53 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

Citations

2:05 p.m., Anthony Edwards, Fail to yield ROW-on left turn

3:25 p.m., Cassandra Yelton, Second Degree Forgery ($0-500)

6:04 p.m., Kelly Kearney, Speeding 21-35 MPH County/State

6:35 p.m., Hector Estrada Aviles, Speeding 16-20 MPH County/State

10:13 p.m., Lilian Reyes, No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan; Careless driving

Arrests

2:11 a.m., Maria Jaramillo Lopez, Fail to stay in lane; No operators license/non-waiverable

July 30

1:58 a.m., Traffic Stop; Driving Under Suspension/Revocation Arrest; Tow Report

9:59 a.m., Civil/Civil Standby No Report Taken

10:12 a.m., Wanted Person Arrest

11:18 a.m., Motor Vehicle Accident Non-Injury No Report Taken

11:36 a.m., Motorist Assist No Action Taken

11:41 a.m., Motorist Assist No Action Taken

12:29 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:40 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:41 p.m., Wanted Person Arrest

12:42 p.m., Speak To Officer (Unknown Situation) Handled By Officer / Deputy

12:58 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:02 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:11 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:20 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:41 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

2:17 p.m., Welfare Check No Report Taken

2:26 p.m., Death Notification No Report Taken

3:04 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

4:04 p.m., Speak To Officer (Unknown Situation) Referred to Partner Agency

4:41 p.m., Suspicious Person; DUI Arrest; Tow Report

4:46 p.m., Vandalism Report Taken

5:07 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle No Report Taken

5:48 p.m., Animal Verbal Warning

7:30 p.m., Welfare Check Unit Cancelled Enroute

9:05 p.m., Traffic Stop Written Warning

10:09 p.m., Noise Unfounded

10:54 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle Gone On Arrival

Citations

None

Arrests

11:54 a.m., Anthony Reeder, Warrant