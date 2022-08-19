 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - August 19

Public Record

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 15

8:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:09 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report taken, arrest, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required

10:59 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

1:30 p.m., vehicle lock out; assistance

1:43 p.m., animal; unable to locate

2:53 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; verbal warning

3:51 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:24 p.m., welfare check, motorist assist, traffic control; canceled prior to arrival on scene

4:40 p.m., animal; report taken

8:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:09 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

9:19 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; no action taken

Citations

9:11 p.m., Cory Lieberman; fail to renew registration

Arrests

No arrests reported.

Aug. 16

4:24 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

8:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:19 a.m., welfare check; unable to locate

11:06 a.m., welfare check; completed/settled by contact

11:16 a.m., welfare check; transport/escort given

2:06 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; arrest, citation issued, tow, traffic accident report

5:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:43 p.m., missing person; canceled

8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Citations

4:50 a.m., Jasmine Velasquez; drive during revocation/impound-1st

11:41 p.m., Brandon Preister; no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, no proof of ownership

Arrests

No arrests reported.

Aug. 17

5:10 a.m.,  traffic stop; written warning

6:34 a.m., citizen assist; completed/settled by contact

9:08 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

12:14 p.m., assist other agency; unable to locate

12:19 p.m.,  traffic stop; written warning

1:03 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

1:58 p.m., welfare check; completed/settled by contact

2:25 p.m., drugs; report taken, property seized or found

4:10 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy

4:46 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unfounded

4:55 p.m., death notification; unable to locate

6:55 p.m., theft; report taken

7:36 p.m.,  traffic stop; written warning

8:02 p.m.,  traffic stop; written warning

8:14 p.m.,  traffic stop; written warning

8:31 p.m.,  traffic stop; written warning

8:48 p.m.,  traffic stop; written warning

9:10 p.m.,  traffic stop; written warning

10:05 p.m.,  traffic stop; written warning

11:01 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

