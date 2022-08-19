Media Log - August 19

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 15
8:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:09 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; report taken, arrest, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required
10:59 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
1:30 p.m., vehicle lock out; assistance
1:43 p.m., animal; unable to locate
2:53 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; verbal warning
3:51 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:24 p.m., welfare check, motorist assist, traffic control; canceled prior to arrival on scene
4:40 p.m., animal; report taken
8:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:09 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
9:19 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
9:11 p.m., Cory Lieberman; fail to renew registration
Arrests
No arrests reported.
Aug. 16
4:24 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
8:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:19 a.m., welfare check; unable to locate
11:06 a.m., welfare check; completed/settled by contact
11:16 a.m., welfare check; transport/escort given
2:06 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; arrest, citation issued, tow, traffic accident report
5:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:43 p.m., missing person; canceled
8:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:35 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
4:50 a.m., Jasmine Velasquez; drive during revocation/impound-1st
11:41 p.m., Brandon Preister; no proof of insurance, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, no proof of ownership
Arrests
No arrests reported.
Aug. 17
5:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:34 a.m., citizen assist; completed/settled by contact
9:08 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
12:14 p.m., assist other agency; unable to locate
12:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:03 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
1:58 p.m., welfare check; completed/settled by contact
2:25 p.m., drugs; report taken, property seized or found
4:10 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy
4:46 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; unfounded
4:55 p.m., death notification; unable to locate
6:55 p.m., theft; report taken
7:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:01 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
No arrests reported.