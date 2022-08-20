Media Log - August 20

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 18
1:14 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
5:32 a.m., abandoned vehicle; removed from roadway
10:25 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:43 p.m., trespass; handled by officer/deputy
1:50 p.m., grain bin entrapment; patient treated, transported by EMS
2:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:40 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
4:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:56 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy
5:52 p.m., assist other agency, out of unit follow up; assistance
8:37 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate
9:03 p.m., citizen assist; handled by officer/deputy
9:09 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
9:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations issued.
Arrests
No arrests reported.