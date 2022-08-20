 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - August 20

Public Record

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 18

1:14 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

5:32 a.m., abandoned vehicle; removed from roadway

10:25 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:43 p.m., trespass; handled by officer/deputy

1:50 p.m., grain bin entrapment; patient treated, transported by EMS

2:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:40 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

4:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:56 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy

5:52 p.m., assist other agency, out of unit follow up; assistance

8:37 p.m., cattle out; unable to locate

9:03 p.m., citizen assist; handled by officer/deputy

9:09 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

9:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations issued.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

