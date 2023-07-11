Platte County Sheriff’s Office
July 7
12:08 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
12:11 a.m., extra patrol; no action taken
12:23 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:03 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow report
5:44 a.m., 911 open line; information/administrative
6:45 a.m., unconscious, welfare check; patient treated, transported by EMS, property
11:13 a.m., found property; property
1:01 p.m., cattle out; cancelled prior to arrival
2:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
2:28 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
2:30 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL
2:38 p.m., sex offender registry; referred to partner agency
2:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:01 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:15 p.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy
3:46 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:40 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:47 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
8:23 p.m., speak to officer; report taken
8:34 p.m., 911 hang up; handled by officer/deputy
9:08 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:08 p.m., threats; verbal warning
10:17 p.m., welfare check, minor in possession of alcohol, out of unit follow-up; handled by officer/deputy
10:28 p.m., suspicious vehicle; information
Citations
4:49 p.m., Jennifer Hanson; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
5:13 p.m., Mark Clark; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
7:52 p.m., Marvin Valenzuela; following too close
Arrests
3:18 p.m., Susan Rinke; warrant
July 8
2:00 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:08 a.m., assist other agency; assistance, property
9:29 a.m., theft; report taken
11:54 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
12:01 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:08 p.m., motorist assist, abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
12:51 p.m., welfare check, emergency protective custody; transport/escort given
2:52 p.m., animal; assignment completed/settled by contact
3:51 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
5:12 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
9:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:51 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
10:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:14 p.m., suspicious person; handled by officer/deputy
10:49 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
Citations
12:13 p.m., Ivan Cabeza Rodriguez; careless driving
Arrests
No arrests were made.
July 9
12:09 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
12:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:17 a.m., traffic stop;
12:17 a.m., traffic stop;
12:45 a.m., traffic stop;
1:01 a.m., lost property; report taken
1:10 a.m., 911 hang up, assault, domestic violent; arrest, report taken
2:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:49 a.m., reckless driver; no officer/deputy available
3:47 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:07 p.m., theft; report taken
7:17 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:24 p.m., harassment; no action taken
9:48 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:06 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
10:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:11 p.m., seizure; patient treated, transported by EMS
10:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:37 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
11:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:24 p.m., trauma, assist other agency; assistance
Citations
7:44 p.m., Samuel Trofholz; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
9:50 p.m., Jarron Storm; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
Arrests
1:45 a.m., Daren Wiese; dom asslt-3rd degree, assault by strangulation or suffocation