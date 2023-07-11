Platte County Sheriff’s Office

July 7

12:08 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

12:11 a.m., extra patrol; no action taken

12:23 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:33 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:03 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow report

5:44 a.m., 911 open line; information/administrative

6:45 a.m., unconscious, welfare check; patient treated, transported by EMS, property

11:13 a.m., found property; property

1:01 p.m., cattle out; cancelled prior to arrival

2:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued

2:28 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report

2:30 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL

2:38 p.m., sex offender registry; referred to partner agency

2:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:01 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:15 p.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy

3:46 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:40 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:47 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy

8:23 p.m., speak to officer; report taken

8:34 p.m., 911 hang up; handled by officer/deputy

9:08 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:08 p.m., threats; verbal warning

10:17 p.m., welfare check, minor in possession of alcohol, out of unit follow-up; handled by officer/deputy

10:28 p.m., suspicious vehicle; information

Citations

4:49 p.m., Jennifer Hanson; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state

5:13 p.m., Mark Clark; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

7:52 p.m., Marvin Valenzuela; following too close

Arrests

3:18 p.m., Susan Rinke; warrant

July 8

2:00 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:08 a.m., assist other agency; assistance, property

9:29 a.m., theft; report taken

11:54 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL

12:01 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:08 p.m., motorist assist, abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

12:51 p.m., welfare check, emergency protective custody; transport/escort given

2:52 p.m., animal; assignment completed/settled by contact

3:51 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken

5:12 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy

9:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:51 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

10:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:14 p.m., suspicious person; handled by officer/deputy

10:49 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

Citations

12:13 p.m., Ivan Cabeza Rodriguez; careless driving

Arrests

No arrests were made.

July 9

12:09 a.m., motorist assist; assistance

12:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:17 a.m., traffic stop;

12:17 a.m., traffic stop;

12:45 a.m., traffic stop;

1:01 a.m., lost property; report taken

1:10 a.m., 911 hang up, assault, domestic violent; arrest, report taken

2:38 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:49 a.m., reckless driver; no officer/deputy available

3:47 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:07 p.m., theft; report taken

7:17 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:24 p.m., harassment; no action taken

9:48 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:06 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

10:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:11 p.m., seizure; patient treated, transported by EMS

10:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:37 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

11:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:24 p.m., trauma, assist other agency; assistance

Citations

7:44 p.m., Samuel Trofholz; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

9:50 p.m., Jarron Storm; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

Arrests

1:45 a.m., Daren Wiese; dom asslt-3rd degree, assault by strangulation or suffocation