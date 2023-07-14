Platte County Sheriff’s Office
July 12
7:36 a.m., vandalism; report taken
8:43 a.m., noise; no action taken
9:15 a.m., cattle out; no action taken
9:39 a.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
10:33 a.m., voluntary contact; assignment completed/settled by contact
11:09 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:36 p.m., order violation; handled by officer/deputy
12:41 p.m., vandalism; report taken
12:55 p.m., drugs; citation issued
3:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:48 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:51 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
3:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:04 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
4:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:58 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
7:04 p.m., drugs, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest
8:32 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
10:17 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
10:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:19 p.m., animal; referred to partner agency
10:58 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
11:45 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
3:40 p.m., Juan Alvardo Boacho; other agency arrest warrant