Platte County Sheriff’s Office

July 14

12:49 a.m., suspicious; written warning

1:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:32 a.m., wanted person; arrest

7:42 a.m., medical emergency; patient treated, transport by EMS

8:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:46 a.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

9:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:07 a.m., order violation; report taken

10:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:43 a.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy

11:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:04 a.m., assist other agency; GOA/UATL

11:27 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

11:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:27 p.m., threats; handled by officer/deputy

2:10 p.m., medical emergency, motor vehicle accident with injury; citation issued, tow report, traffic accident report

3:26 p.m., theft; written warning

3:30 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

3:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:08 p.m., fire unknown; no report taken

5:36 p.m., wanted person; arrest, report taken

6:07 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

6:18 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:30 p.m., vandalism; no report taken

6:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:06 p.m., suspicious vehicle; tow report

8:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:25 p.m., reckless driver; citation issued

10:31 p.m., wanted person; arrest

11:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:48 p.m., silent burglar alarm; unit cancelled enroute

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

3:32 a.m., Scott Dworak; warrant

10:04 a.m., Jeremy Krings; court order violation

July 15

12:36 a.m., alarm unk, minor in possession of alcohol; GOA/UATL, report taken, citation issued

2:19 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken

2:30 a2:19 a.m., Carmelo Salgado-Encarnacion; disobey stop lights, DUI-alcohol-2nd offense

10:48 a.m., suspicious person; handled by officer/deputy

11:28 a.m., wanted person; arrest

11:40 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

11:51 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

12:33 p.m., animal; GOA/UATL

1:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:40 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:10 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report, citation issued

5:24 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; GOA/UATL

6:21 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

7:24 p.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy

8:10 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken

9:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

9:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card

10:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:58 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:21 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow report

11:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued

11:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

2:19 a.m., Carmelo Salgado-Encarnacion; disobey stop lights, DUI-alcohol-2nd offense

4:56 p.m., Jody Regnier; no proof of insurance

Arrests

11:51 a.m., Tyler Emerson; warrant

12:43 a.m., Maegan Kellogg; warrant

2:19 a.m., Carmelo Salgado-Encarnacion; disobey stop lights, DUI-alcohol-2nd offense

2:40 p.m., Juan Calachij Gutierrez; warrant

July 16

12:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:19 a.m., assist other agency, wanted person; arrest, assistance

12:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:31 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:21 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:23 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

3:12 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:07 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:40 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL

2:23 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

3:00 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

4:51 p.m., 911 open line; information

6:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:10 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:39 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

9:41 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

9:55 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

9:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:13 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:16 p.m., ATL, assist other agency; GOA/UATL

10:34 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

10:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:08 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

11:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:53 p.m., noise; verbal warning

Citations

12:15 a.m., Elpidio Ramirez; no operators license/waiverable

4:15 a.m., Roberto Cabrera Rodriguez; no operators license/waiverable, prohibited lane changed

8:27 p.m., Yankier Hernandez; no operators license/waiverable, use caution-pass stopped emerg. veh-1st, no registration in vehicle

Arrests

12:19 a.m., Yassel Castillo Arenciba; other agency arrest warrant, assist other agency