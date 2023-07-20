Platte County Sheriff’s Office
July 18
1:46 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:38 a.m., animal; GOA/UATL
9:56 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
1:01 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
4:32 p.m., trauma, assist other agency; traffic accident report
5:49 p.m., speak to officer; report taken
5:56 p.m., speak to officer; civil
7:55 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:27 p.m., cattle out; assignment completed/settled by contact
8:33 p.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy
People are also reading…
9:58 p.m., trespass; GOA/UATL
10:45 p.m., noise; GOA/UATL
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.