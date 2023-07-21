Platte County Sheriff’s Office
July 19
12:55 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
4:10 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
5:26 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
11:53 a.m., motorist assist, abandoned vehicle; removed from roadway, tow report
12:57 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
2:40 p.m., suspicious person; handled by officer/deputy
2:52 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
3:26 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
3:58 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:36 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
4:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:24 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:26 p.m., assist other agency; arrest
5:26 p.m., traffic stop; unspecified
5:40 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
5:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:48 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
9:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:37 p.m., child pornography; property
Citations5:25 p.m., Elias Martinez; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
3:48 p.m., Efrain Martinez Martinez; no operators license/non-waiverable