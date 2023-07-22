Platte County Sheriff’s Office
July 20
9:06 a.m., audible burglar alarm; false alarm
9:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:17 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
11:13 a.m., voluntary contact; handed by officer/deputy
11:52 a.m., fraud/forgery; report taken
12:10 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
12:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:10 p.m., cattle out; unfounded
1:22 p.m., littering/illegal dumping, assist other agency; verbal warning, assistance
1:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:24 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; tow report, traffic accident report
2:25 p.m., animal; no action taken
3:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:54 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:03 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
5:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:08 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, patient treated, released without transport
6:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:06 p.m., traffic stop, drugs, DUI; arrest, citation issued, tow report
11:56 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
12:45 p.m., Nicole Jensen; second degree forgery ($0-$500)