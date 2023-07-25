Platte County Sheriff’s Office
July 21
3:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:36 a.m., traffic control; assistance
12:59 p.m., medical emergency, ATL; patient treated, transported by EMS
1:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:27 p.m. traffic stop; arrest, tow report, transport/escort given
3:50 p.m., cattle out; GOA/UATL
4:45 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
5:26 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, verbal warning
5:53 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:56 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
9:06 p.m., cattle out; no report taken
9:18 p.m., electric hazard, assist other agency, drug paraphernalia, drugs, motor vehicle accident with injury; EMS and transport, arrest
9:26 p.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL
9:27 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
9:39 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
9:40 p.m., silent burglar alarm; building secure
9:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:11 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
10:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:29 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
July 22
12:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:49 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:55 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; tow report, citation issued, traffic accident report
10:00 a.m., welfare check; no report taken
11:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:45 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:22 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow report
1:23 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
3:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:15 p.m., threats; referred to partner agency, report taken
3:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:29 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
3:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:58 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
3:59 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:05 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; assignment completed/settled by contact
4:15 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:41 p.m., traffic hazard; unfounded
4:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:53 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:49 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:10 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:48 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:06 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:52 p.m., suspicious vehicle, drug paraphernalia, drugs; citation issued
8:46 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
9:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:18 p.m., traffic stop, wanted person; arrest, citation issued, written warning
9:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:31 p.m., shooting; verbal warning
9:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:28 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:39 p.m., fire electrical; no action taken
11:47 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
3:55 a.m., Juan Serrano-Puga; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
4:25 p.m., Morgan Clausen; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
5:51 p.m., Tyler Smith; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
9:37 p.m., Vidal Gonzales; other agency arrest warrant
July 23
12:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:45 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:02 a.m., burglary, assist other agency; no action taken
8:24 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow report
10:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:31 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:45 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:00 p.m., found property; property seized/found
12:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:23 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:38 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs; arrest, citation issued, written warning
2:52 p.m., cattle out; GOA/UATL
2:54 p.m., animal; property released to owner
5:38 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
6:22 p.m., motorist assist; unit cancelled enroute
6:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:16 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
7:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:39 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, citation issued, tow report
9:15 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; information
9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:39 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
3:05 p.m., Diana Wulf; possess K2/synthetic 1 oz or less-1st; possess or use drug paraphernalia
9:19 p.m., Vidal Gonzales; no operators license/non-waiverable
Arrests
No arrests were made.