Platte County Sheriff’s Office
July 5
12:34 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:39 a.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL
1:48 a.m., animal; placed in pound
9:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:54 a.m., 911 open line; handled by officer/deputy
12:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:25 p.m. traffic stop; written warning, correction card
3:40 p.m., found property; handled by officer/deputy
3:54 p.m., DUI; GOA/UATL
3:58 p.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy
6:04 p.m., silent burglar alarm; building secure
10:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:20 p.m., medical emergency, dispute/argument; patient treated, transported by EMS
Citations
10:49 p.m., Nicholas Regnier; dom asslt-3rd degree
Arrests
No arrests were made.