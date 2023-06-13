Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 9
12:10 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:52 am., traffic stop; written warning
1:05 a.m., wanted person; arrest
2:02 am., traffic stop; written warning
3:44 am., traffic stop; written warning
8:40 a.m., found property; property seized or found
8:43 a.m., theft; report taken
11:24 am., traffic stop; written warning
1:18 p.m., parking; information
1:27 p.m., citizen assist; no action taken
1:33 pm., traffic stop; citation issued
3:11 p.m., 911 open line; GOA/UATL
3:48 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; verbal warning
4:12 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:14 p.m., wanted person, found property; arrest
8:46 pm., traffic stop;
9:23 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
10:07 pm., traffic stop;
10:57 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
11:08 p.m., traffic stop, assist other agency; arrest, citation issued, tow report
11:28 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
June 10
2:28 am., traffic stop; written warning
7:40 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
10:10 a.m., theft; report taken
11:47 a.m., traffic control; assistance
11:47 a.m., parking; handled by officer/deputy
1:42 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; GOA/UATL
1:49 p.m., wanted person; arrest
2:01 p.m., assist other agency; arrest, report taken
2:30 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, patient treated, transported by EMS, tow report
5:40 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
7:25 p.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
7:37 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
8:19 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
10:06 p.m., DUI; written warning
10:49 p.m., animal; assignment completed/settled by contact
11:10 pm., traffic stop; no action taken
11:26 pm., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
12:10 a.m., Ricardo Chicas-Arturo; no operators license/non-waiverable, improper/defective vehicle lighting
Arrests
12:10 a.m., Ricardo Chicas-Arturo; no operators license/non-waiverable
2:50 p.m., Jamie Kluck; assist other agency
2:00 p.m., Martin Castorena; warrant
June 11
12:32 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:40 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:08 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, citation issued, report taken, tow report
2:45 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:56 p.m., assault, order violation, threats; report taken
3:46 p.m., welfare check; transport/escort given
8:23 p.m., project lifesaver client record; no action taken
8:25 p.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
9:07 p.m., traffic stop;
9:26 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; referred to partner agency
10:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
12:34 a.m., Seth Smart; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
2:08 a.m., Tanner Huhman; fail to stay in lane, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
Arrests
2:43 a.m., Tanner Huhman; fail to stay in lane, DUI-alcohol-1st offense