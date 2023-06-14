Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 12
12:38 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
1:07 a.m., animal; GOA/UATL
1:46 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:56 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
2:56 a.m., suspicious; no action taken
3:27 a.m., abandoned vehicle, motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report, tow report
9:14 a.m., 911 open line; information
11:37 a.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact
12:43 p.m., noise; assignment completed/settled by contact
1:56 p.m., assault; citation issued, property (seized or found)
2:13 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; GOA/UATL
2:34 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:59 p.m., animal; assignment completed/settled by contact
3:22 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
4:13 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:51 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
5:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:46 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); written warning
8:14 p.m., pursuit, reckless driver; report taken, arrest
9:08 p.m., 911 open line; assignment completed/settled by contact
9:25 p.m., silent burglar alarm; building secure
9:34 p.m., assault, assist other agency; report taken
11:16 p.m., reckless driver; verbal warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.