Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 13
12:16 a.m., silent burglar alarm; handled by officer/deputy
12:24 a.m., motorist assist, drug paraphernalia, drugs; citation issued, report taken
3:47 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:05 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:53 a.m., assault; arrest
9:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:43 a.m., traffic control; assistance
11:33 a.m., wanted person; arrest
1:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:35 p.m., assist other agency; GOA/UATL
1:58 p.m., info; information
2:51 p.m., welfare check; referred to partner agency
3:25 p.m., assist other agency; arrest, assistance
4:41 p.m., assist other agency; arrest
5:12 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued
5:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
6:56 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy
8:10 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
8:15 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
9:41 p.m., suspicious person; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
1:20 a.m., Bryce Fronappel; procure/sell alcohol to minor/incompetent
Arrests
No arrests were made.