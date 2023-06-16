Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 14
12:31 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
1:00 a.m., traffic stop, motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
1:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:26 a.m., vandalism; report taken
1:40 a.m., reckless driver; unfounded
8:07 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:37 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
11:51 a.m., wanted person; arrest
12:52 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:24 p.m., traffic stop; written wraning
1:27 p.m., 911 open line; information
2:46 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning
5:09 p.m., theft; assignment completed/settled by contact
6:28 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:48 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:50 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:22 p.m., medical emergency, traffic stop; citation issued, tow report
8:37 p.m., speak to officer; assignment completed/settled by contact
10:05 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow report
11:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Arrests
No arrests were made.