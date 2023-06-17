Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 15
1:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:59 a.m., 911 open line; GOA/UATL
7:20 a.m., reckless driver; assignment completed/settled by contact
9:07 a.m., vacation or vacant home watch; information
10:30 a.m., 911 open line; handled by officer/deputy
10:53 a.m., speak to officer; GOA/UATL
12:58 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:00 p.m., traffic stop; report taken
People are also reading…
2:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:34 p.m., 911 open line; information
3:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:28 p.m., threats; citation issued
4:50 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
5:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:37 p.m., threats; no action taken
5:44 p.m., trespass; report taken
6:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:55 p.m., silent burglar alarm; building secure
7:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation isued
8:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:03 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:33 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; assigment completed/settled by contact
10:14 p.m., 911 open line; unit cancelled enroute
10:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.