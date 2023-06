June 1612:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:31 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:09 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued, transport/escort given

4:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:11 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:57 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:19 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

7:30 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; referred to partner agency

8:57 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

9:05 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; referred to partner agency

9:06 a.m., out of unit follow-up, driving under suspension/revocation; report taken, arrest, citation issued, property released to owner, tow report

9:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:04 a.m., speak to officer; information

2:21 p.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

2:27 p.m., 911 open line; information

9:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:30 p.m., speak to officer; transport/escort given

9:31 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

10:28 p.m., suspicious; GOA/UATL

10:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:06 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, report taken, tow report

11:07 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs; arrest, property seized, report taken, tow report

11:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:51 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded

Citations1:41 a.m., Mackenzie Konz; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

Arrests11:43 p.m., Nicole Ruffcorn; possess or use drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, possess controlled substance-sch 1/2/3, speeding 6-10 MPH county/state

June 1712:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:50 a.m., assist other agency; no report taken

4:11 a.m., motorist assist; assistance

4:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:06 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:20 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:54 a.m., wanted person; arrest

12:12 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:23 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, referred to partner agency, verbal warning

3:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:42 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, EMS and transport, tow report

5:08 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

7:11 p.m., traffic sop; citation issued, tow report

8:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:36 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:37 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:08 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

10:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations8:20 a.m., Memory Stopak; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

12:22 p.m., Fernando Lopez-Chavez Jr; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

ArrestsNo arrests were made.

June 1812:17 a.m., traffic stop, minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued, written warning

12:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:32 a.m., welfare check; no action taken

12:54 a.m., traffic stop; arrest

1:50 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken

2:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued

2:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:51 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:57 a.m., ATL: GOA/UATL

8:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:53 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken

10:39 a.m., reckless driver; traffic stop; no action taken

10:50 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:11 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

12:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:17 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:26 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

4:01 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

6:08 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:51 p.m., suspicious vehicle, DUI, license pick-up order; license picked up

8:21 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

9:52 p.m., suspicious person; no action taken

10:21 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:24 p.m., fraud/forgery; report taken

10:31 p.m., traffic stop, DUI, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, tow report

11:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations12:17 a.m., Jaeden Jenkinson; minor in possession/consumption of alcohol (19-20 years old)

10:50 a.m., Travis Hassebrock; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

6:18 p.m., Fatima Monarrez; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

ArrestsNo arrests were made.