Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 21
1:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:40 a.m., noise; GOA/UATL
4:55 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
5:32 a.m., assault; no report taken, GOA/UATL
8:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:03 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:17 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:21 a.m., 911 hang up; no action taken
12:14 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded
People are also reading…
12:38 p.m., speak to officer, drugs, motor vehicle accident non-injury, driving under suspension/revocation; tow report, arrest, property
12:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:31 p.m., suspicious; report taken
1:45 p.m., 911 open line; GOA/UATL
2:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; handled by officer/deputy
3:18 p.m., welfare check, assist other agency; referred to partner agency, assistance, GOA/UATL
5:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:52 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient refused evaluation/care, tow report, traffic accident report
8:44 p.m., speak to officer; report taken
9:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:07 p.m., silent burglar alarm; false alarm
Citations
1:33 p.m., Alexander Robak; possess or use drug paraphernalia
Arrests
1:33 p.m., Alexander Robak; possess or use drug paraphernalia