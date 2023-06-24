Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 22
12:33 a.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy
2:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:08 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
9:06 a.m., traffic control; handled by officer/deputy
11:56 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy
12:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:11 p.m., 911 open line; handled by officer/deputy
2:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:11 p.m., 911 open line; no action taken
3:20 p.m., 911 hang up; information
4:08 p.m., death, medical emergency; property
4:41 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report
6:11 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
7:51 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
8:03 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
8:25 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
9:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.