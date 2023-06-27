Platte County Sheriff’s Office

June 23

12:13 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:03 a.m., animal; no action taken

9:43 a.m., found property; property

10:42 a.m., theft; report taken

12:02 p.m., welfare check; no report taken

1:17 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken

1:53 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy

2:20 p.m., 911 hang up; information

3:23 p.m., 911 open line; information

5:26 p.m., cattle out; removed from roadway

5:32 p.m., suspicious vehicle; tow report, report taken

5:56 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

6:01 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report

6:35 p.m., welfare check; arrest

9:57 p.m., 911 open line; information

10:02 p.m., animal; report taken

10:28 p.m., speak to officer; report taken

10:34 p.m., extra patrol; handled by officer/deputy

Citations

8:35 p.m., Rafael Romero Cabrera; no operators license/waiverable, leaving the scene of an accident - 1st offense

Arrests

No arrests were made.

June 24

12:34 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:02 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report

1:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:24 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

3:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:56 a.m., wanted person; arrest

11:24 a.m., theft; GOA/UATL

1:53 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report

5:13 p.m., dispute/argument; civil

8:00 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL

8:43 a.m., reckless driver; written warning

9:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:24 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

9:26 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy

9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:09 p.m., suspicious person; no action taken

10:24 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

10:39 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; citation issued

10:40 p.m., minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued

Citations

10:57 p.m., Carlos Menendez; disobey traffic control device, fail to obey train crossing signal

Arrests

No arrests were made.

June 25

12:54 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report

2:56 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow report

3:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:51 a.m., speak to officer; no action taken

12:35 p.m., speak to officer, trespass; report taken

3:22 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy

3:58 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy

4:47 p.m., threats; report taken

6:15 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, tow report

6:54 p.m., speak to officer; no report taken

9:14 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:09 p.m., DUI; information

11:17 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

11:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

Citations

4:23 a.m., Olver Rodriguez-Sorto; no operators license/non-waiverable

Arrests

3:07 a.m., Olver Rodriguez-Sorto; no operators license/non-waiverable

1:18 a.m., Rodrigo Carvajal; fail to stay in lane, DUI alcohol 1st offense