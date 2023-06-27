Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 23
12:13 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:03 a.m., animal; no action taken
9:43 a.m., found property; property
10:42 a.m., theft; report taken
12:02 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
1:17 p.m., reckless driver; no action taken
1:53 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy
2:20 p.m., 911 hang up; information
3:23 p.m., 911 open line; information
5:26 p.m., cattle out; removed from roadway
5:32 p.m., suspicious vehicle; tow report, report taken
5:56 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
6:01 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
6:35 p.m., welfare check; arrest
9:57 p.m., 911 open line; information
10:02 p.m., animal; report taken
10:28 p.m., speak to officer; report taken
10:34 p.m., extra patrol; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
8:35 p.m., Rafael Romero Cabrera; no operators license/waiverable, leaving the scene of an accident - 1st offense
Arrests
No arrests were made.
June 24
12:34 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:02 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report
1:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:24 a.m., traffic stop; correction card
3:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:56 a.m., wanted person; arrest
11:24 a.m., theft; GOA/UATL
1:53 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
5:13 p.m., dispute/argument; civil
8:00 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
8:43 a.m., reckless driver; written warning
9:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:24 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
9:26 p.m., traffic stop; handled by officer/deputy
9:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:09 p.m., suspicious person; no action taken
10:24 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
10:39 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; citation issued
10:40 p.m., minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued
Citations
10:57 p.m., Carlos Menendez; disobey traffic control device, fail to obey train crossing signal
Arrests
No arrests were made.
June 25
12:54 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report
2:56 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow report
3:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:51 a.m., speak to officer; no action taken
12:35 p.m., speak to officer, trespass; report taken
3:22 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
3:58 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
4:47 p.m., threats; report taken
6:15 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, patient evaluated, no treatment/transport required, tow report
6:54 p.m., speak to officer; no report taken
9:14 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:09 p.m., DUI; information
11:17 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
11:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
4:23 a.m., Olver Rodriguez-Sorto; no operators license/non-waiverable
Arrests
3:07 a.m., Olver Rodriguez-Sorto; no operators license/non-waiverable
1:18 a.m., Rodrigo Carvajal; fail to stay in lane, DUI alcohol 1st offense