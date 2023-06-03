Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 1
12:05 a.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL
6:31 a.m., wanted person; arrest
8:25 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
9:37 a.m., wanted person; arrest
12:08 p.m., speak to officer; assignment completed/settled by contact
1:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:30 p.m., dispute/argument, welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
1:31 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, citation issued, treatment/transport required
3:33 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
3:39 p.m., theft; report taken
4:08 p.m., wanted person; arrest
4:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:55 p.m., wanted person; arrest
6:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:22 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, verbal warning
7:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:03 p.m., death; handled by officer/deputy
10:08 p.m., wanted person; arrest, report taken
11:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
6:40 a.m., Felipe Zayas; warrant
10:33 p.m., Makario Leistritz Sanchez; warrant