Platte County Sheriff’s Office

June 2

12:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:14 a.m., motorist assist; assistance

9:40 a.m., traffic hazard, traffic stop; no action taken

1:21 p.m., unsecure building; handled by officer/deputy

1:36 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken

2:42 p.m., 911 open line; no action taken

3:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:19 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:38 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:58 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:42 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:46 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:56 p.m., motorist assist; no report taken

6:00 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

6:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:44 p.m., 911 hang up; unfounded

7:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:56 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs, wanted person; citation issued, arrest, property

9:04 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

9:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:33 p.m., welfare check; report taken

9:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:07 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

June 3

12:23 a.m., motorist assist; assistance

1:29 a.m., 911 open line; information

8:23 a.m., burglary; report taken

12:10 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

12:38 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:50 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL

1:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:51 p.m., animal; information

3:21 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow report

3:31 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:54 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency

5:02 p.m., theft; report taken

5:24 p.m., vandalism; handled by officer/deputy

5:26 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

6:55 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

7:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:09 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

9:58 p.m., disabled vehicle; no action taken

10:18 p.m., extrication, assist other agency, death, fire vehicle, motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, EMS and transport

11:06 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

11:09 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL

11:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

12:48 p.m., Austin Kerkman; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

4:49 p.m., Amanda Cain; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests were made.

June 4

12:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:38 a.m., welfare check, DUI; arrest, tow report

2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:47 a.m., minor in possession of alcohol, drug paraphernalia, drugs; citation issued property

3:40 a.m., 911 hang up; GOA/UATL

6:45 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

10:41 a.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy

11:02 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic accident report

1:26 p.m., DUI, welfare check; arrest, animal placed in pound, report taken, tow report

4:47 p.m., traffic hazard; assistance

5:52 p.m., assist other agency; assistance

8:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:54 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

9:08 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:28 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:39 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy

9:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:50 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

9:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued

10:02 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:22 p.m., DUI; GOA/UATL

10:34 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

12:38 a.m., Regan Woodrick; possess/consume open alcohol container, refuse to submit to test w/3 prior convictions, refuse to submit to pretest

Arrests

12:38 a.m., Regan Woodrick; possess/consume open alcohol container, refuse to submit to test w/3 prior convictions, refuse to submit to pretest