Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 2
12:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:14 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
9:40 a.m., traffic hazard, traffic stop; no action taken
1:21 p.m., unsecure building; handled by officer/deputy
1:36 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken
2:42 p.m., 911 open line; no action taken
3:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:19 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:38 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:58 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:07 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:42 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:46 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:56 p.m., motorist assist; no report taken
6:00 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
6:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:44 p.m., 911 hang up; unfounded
7:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:56 p.m., traffic stop, drug paraphernalia, drugs, wanted person; citation issued, arrest, property
9:04 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
9:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:33 p.m., welfare check; report taken
9:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:07 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
June 3
12:23 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
1:29 a.m., 911 open line; information
8:23 a.m., burglary; report taken
12:10 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
12:38 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:50 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
1:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:51 p.m., animal; information
3:21 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, tow report
3:31 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:28 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:54 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency
5:02 p.m., theft; report taken
5:24 p.m., vandalism; handled by officer/deputy
5:26 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
6:55 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
7:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:09 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
9:58 p.m., disabled vehicle; no action taken
10:18 p.m., extrication, assist other agency, death, fire vehicle, motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, EMS and transport
11:06 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
11:09 p.m., suspicious person; GOA/UATL
11:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
12:48 p.m., Austin Kerkman; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
4:49 p.m., Amanda Cain; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.
June 4
12:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:38 a.m., welfare check, DUI; arrest, tow report
2:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:47 a.m., minor in possession of alcohol, drug paraphernalia, drugs; citation issued property
3:40 a.m., 911 hang up; GOA/UATL
6:45 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
10:41 a.m., civil/civil standby; handled by officer/deputy
11:02 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic accident report
1:26 p.m., DUI, welfare check; arrest, animal placed in pound, report taken, tow report
4:47 p.m., traffic hazard; assistance
5:52 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
8:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:54 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
9:08 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:28 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:39 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
9:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:50 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
9:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
10:02 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:22 p.m., DUI; GOA/UATL
10:34 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
10:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
12:38 a.m., Regan Woodrick; possess/consume open alcohol container, refuse to submit to test w/3 prior convictions, refuse to submit to pretest
Arrests
12:38 a.m., Regan Woodrick; possess/consume open alcohol container, refuse to submit to test w/3 prior convictions, refuse to submit to pretest