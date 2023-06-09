Platte County Sheriff’s Office
June 7
1:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:14 a.m., speak to officer; written warning, transport/escort given
7:46 a.m., 911 open line, motor vehicle accident non-injury; GOA/UATL
8:05 a.m., vandalism, theft; report taken
8:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:26 p.m., assist other agency, traffic stop; assistance
8:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
Citations
1:00 a.m., Terrell Hubbard; assault by confined person-no weapon
1:00 a.m., Ricardo Alvarez; assault by confined person-no weapon
Arrests
No arrests were made.