Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
March 27
12:47 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
1:11 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
2:12 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
2:15 p.m., noise; GOA/UATL
2:56 a.m., motorist assist; assistance, transport/escort given
8:01 a.m., motorist assist; no report taken
8:06 a.m., reckless driver; no report taken
8:39 a.m., motorist assist; no report taken
8:39 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
People are also reading…
9:04 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; tow report
9:38 a.m., motorist assist; referred to partner agency
11:48 a.m., welfare check; no report taken, referred to partner agency
3:59 p.m., fire other; no report taken, unfounded
4:30 p.m., traffic hazard; no report taken, GOA/UATL
7:35 p.m., traffic hazard; written warning
8:53 p.m., harassment; no report taken
10:23 p.m., traffic stop; GOA/UATL
Citations
12:08 a.m., Misty Aspdal; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
1:37 a.m., Angela Svoboda; possess/consume open alcohol container
Arrests
No arrests were made.