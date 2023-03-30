Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
March 28
12:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:11 a.m., traffic stop, wanted person; arrest, citation issued, report taken
9:02 a.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
10:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:37 a.m., wanted person; arrest
2:27 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:31 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report
2:39 p.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
2:55 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
6:20 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
10:08 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; written warning
11:33 p.m., noise; GOA/UATL
Citations
10:54 a.m., Weston Greenlee; no operators license/waiverable; P.D. Accident
Arrests
10:55 a.m., Teboho Mentor; warrant