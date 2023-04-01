Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
March 30
12:12 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:25 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:11 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:06 a.m., fraud/forgery; handled by officer/deputy
9:40 a.m., fire vehicle, burns; tow report, fire control or extinguishment, patient treated, transported by EMS, report taken
1:25 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
1:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:32 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:34 p.m., missing person; assignment completed/settled by contact
6:05 p.m., disabled vehicle; removed from roadway
6:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:03 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:43 p.m., noise; verbal warning
Citations
2:21 p.m., Charly Gonzalez Meneses; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
3:32 p.m., Melinda Oshel; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
10:03 p.m., Ronald Klink; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.