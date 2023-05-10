Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 8
12:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:32 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:24 a.m., motorist assist; assistance
1:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:42 a.m., suspicious; unfounded
12:24 p.m., welfare check, emergency protective custody; report taken
12:49 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
12:51 p.m., traffic stop;
2:29 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:42 p.m., suspicious vehicle; event cancelled
6:32 p.m., speak to officer; civil
6:52 p.m., reckless driver, DUI; GOA/UATL
6:57 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient treated, transported by EMS, traffic accident report
7:13 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
8:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:59 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
10:42 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, tow report
11:23 p.m., noise; verbal warning
Citations
10:51 p.m., Adam Scrivner; driving under revocation/impound-2nd/3rd
Arrests
10:51 p.m., Adam Scrivner; driving during revocation/impound-2nd/3rd