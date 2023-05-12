Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 11
1:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:50 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, tow report
7:23 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:29 a.m., missing person; citation issued, arrest, report taken
9:39 a.m., 911 open line; false alarm
12:11 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
12:43 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; patient refused evaluation/car, traffic accident report
1:08 p.m., speak to officer; assignment completed/settled by contact
1:36 p.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contact
People are also reading…
1:59 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
2:41 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, traffic report
4:09 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
5:43 p.m., order violation; handled by officer/deputy
6:37 p.m., 911 open line; information
7:48 p.m., suspicious person; arrest
8:19 p.m., neglect; GOA/UATL
9:08 p.m., littering/illegal dumping; GOA/UATL
11:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
12:03 a.m., Marjurie Urbina Rugama; too close to emergency vehicle, no operators license/non-waiverable
Arrests
8:04 p.m., Ashley Jensen; warrant
4:58 p.m., Juan Tocon Buch; no operators license/non-waiverable