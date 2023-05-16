Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 12
4:29 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
7:08 a.m., suspicious vehicle; no action taken
8:09 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
8:14 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
10:31 a.m., stolen vehicle; report taken
2:28 p.m., threats; assignment completed/settled by contact
3:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:44 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
6:33 p.m., reckless driver; written warning
7:19 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
People are also reading…
8:03 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
8:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:34 p.m., motorist assist; no report taen
9:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:53 p.m., sick, welfare check; EMS and transport, no report taken
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
May 13
6:37 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:07 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:18 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:10 a.m., death; patient dead and scene, no EMS transport
9:57 a.m., welfare check; transport/escort given
10:30 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning, citation issued
11:08 a.m., found property; property seized/found
1:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:18 p.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settle by contact
4:30 p.m., animal; placed in pound
4:33 p.m., motorist assist; no report taken
5:04 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
6:41 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
7:02 p.m., 911 open line; GOA/UATL
8:27 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
9:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:26 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
9:36 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
10:57 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:02 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
11:08 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:20 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
May 14
12:27 a.m., voluntary contact; no action taken
1:00 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:34 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:19 a.m., unsecure building; building secure
4:27 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
6:13 a.m., motorist assist; removed from roadway
9:43 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
10:10 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report, citation issued
10:42 a.m., 911 open line; information
11:07 a.m., motorist assist; information
12:37 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, citation issued, report taken
1:18 p.m., animal bite; no action taken
3:05 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
3:28 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
7:03 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded
7:33 p.m., 911 hang up; GOA/UATL
9:05 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:42 p.m., suspicious; no action taken
10:12 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
10:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:20 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
11:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
Citations
1:04 p.m., Uriel Jarquin; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
11:45 p.m., Cynthia Williams; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
Arrests
12:53 p.m., Uriel Jarquin; no operators license/non-waiverabe