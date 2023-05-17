Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 15
12:02 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:15 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:02 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:14 a.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, tow report
2:06 a.m., assist other agency; GOA/UATL
2:20 a.m., 911 open line; information
4:15 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:02 p.m., motorist assist; no action taen
12:08 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
2:38 p.m., 911 open line; information
2:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:11 p.m., suicide threats, emergency protective custody; report taken, transport/escort given
8:39 p.m., animal; report taken
8:54 p.m., dispute/argument; no report taken
9:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:21 p.m., traffic hazard; no report taken
11:32 p.m., welfare check; no action taen
11:35 p.m., welfare check; no report taken, GOA/UATL
Citations
12:04 a.m., Daniel Arriaza; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
1:57 a.m., Donald Engel; possess/consume open alcohol container, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state, DUI-alcohol-3rd offense