Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 16
1:16 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:49 a.m., welfare check, truant; message delivered
9:01 a.m., traffic stop; correction card
11:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:14 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
4:18 p.m., reckless driver; traffic stop, drugs, DUI; arrest, property, tow report
4:22 p.m., motorist assist; traffic accident report, tow report
6:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:37 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, tow report
7:55 p.m., speak to officer, DUI; arrest, tow report
9:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:47 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; GOA/UATL
Citations
2:03 a.m., Donald Engel; possess/consume open alcohol container, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
5:24 p.m., Craig Potthast; fail to stay in lane, possess/consume open alcohol container, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, DUI-alcohol-1st offense
Arrests
7:08 p.m., Juan Aguilar Gauna; drive during revocation/impound-1st
5:19 p.m., Craig Potthast; fail to stay in lane, possess/consume open alcohol container, possess marijuana 1 oz or less-1st off, DUI-alcohol-1st offense