Sheriff
May 18
3:04 a.m., burglar alarm—silent; building secure
9:43 a.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
12:17 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
1:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:56 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:17 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:18 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
3:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:25 p.m., fire vehicle; fire control or extinguishment
4:33 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:49 p.m., burglar alarm—silent; no report taken
5:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, correction card
5:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:55 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:09 p.m., 911 hang up; handled by officer/deputy
9:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:22 p.m., suspicious, assist other agency; GOA/UATL
9:35 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
9:40 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.