Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 22
12:03 a.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
12:05 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:13 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:32 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:25 a.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, report taken, tow report
10:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:12 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken
1:19 p.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
2:49 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
3:26 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
6:09 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
6:29 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
7:42 p.m., noise; GOA/UATL
9:06 p.m., welfare check; referred to partner agency
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
12:21 p.m., Obet Frias; drive under revocation/impound-1st, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state