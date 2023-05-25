Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 23
1:24 a.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
1:34 a.m., fire structure; fire control or extinguishment
6:36 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:26 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:31 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
9:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:19 a.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; arrest
11:05 a.m., wanted person; arrest
12:23 p.m., overdose, emergency protective custody; referred to partner agency
12:49 p.m., speak to officer; report taken
3:01 p.m., child pornography; report taken, property
3:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:29 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
3:48 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:30 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:53 p.m., wanted person; arrest
5:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:27 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:46 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:46 p.m., 911 open line; information
8:52 p.m., drug paraphernalia; property
9:30 p.m., assist other agency; information
9:35 p.m., noise; verbal warning, assignment completed/settled by contact
10:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Arrests
11:08 a.m., Adriana Gil Rodriguez; warrant