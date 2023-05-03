Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 1
12:41 a.m., noise; GOA/UATL
2:24 a.m., assist other agency; assistance
3:55 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
11:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:37 a.m., 911 hang up; no action taken
2:06 p.m., theft; citation issued, report taken
4:23 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
4:33 p.m., assault; no report taken
5:09 p.m., stolen vehicle, recovered vehicle; report taken, property
8:51 p.m., animal; placed in pound
10:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:44 p.m., reckless driver, DUI, pursuit; arrest, report taken, tow report
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.