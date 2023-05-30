Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 26
1:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:42 a.m., littering/illegal dumping; referred to partner agency
6:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:38 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
12:47 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:24 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:42 p.m., traffic stop, driving under suspension/revocation; arrest, written warning
9:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:59 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
11:41 p.m., welfare check; no report taken
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
May 27
1:22 a.m., traffic stop; arrest
4:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:30 a.m., animal; GOA/UATL
2:12 p.m., traffic hazard; no report taken
2:46 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
3:00 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
3:09 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
7:43 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
8:20 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy
8:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
1:49 a.m., Alex Duarte Florez; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
May 28
12:13 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:59 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:15 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
3:13 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:17 a.m., cattle out; removed from roadway
9:47 a.m., suspicious vehicle; assignment completed/settled by contact
11:35 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
1:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:13 p.m., traffic stop; no report taken
1:51 p.m., speak to officer; report taken
1:55 p.m., animal; report taken
2:56 p.m., trespass; assignment completed/settled by contact
3:09 p.m., motorist assist; information/administrative
4:42 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
6:16 p.m., civil/civil standby; assignment completed/settled by contact
7:11 p.m., unauthorized vehicle on roadway; GOA/UATL
8:01 p.m., noise; cancelled prior to arrival
8:12 p.m., suspicious; no report taken
8:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:20 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:50 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
10:55 p.m., dispute/argument; assignment completed/settled by contact
11:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:32 p.m., 911 hang up, reckless driver; report taken
11:44 p.m., traffic stop; GOA/UATL
Citations
2:02 a.m., Tyler Bridges; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
Arrests
No arrests were made.