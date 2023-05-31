Platte County Sheriff’s Office
May 29
12:20 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:56 a.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
1:29 a.m., missing person; handled by officer/deputy, written warning
6:53 a.m., animal; report taken
1:13 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
1:24 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
2:25 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
6:36 p.m., assault; report taken
7:02 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency; GOA/UATL
8:20 p.m., 911 open line; information
10:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:24 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.