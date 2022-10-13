Media Log - Oct. 13

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 9
12:21 a.m., dispute/argument; assignment completed/settled
1:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:13 a.m., assist other agency; arrest, report taken
1:55 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow report
2:36 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; arrest, citation issued, tow report
10:32 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:05 p.m., trespass, no action taken
2:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
2:56 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
5:12 p.m., trauma, motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS
5:17 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded
6:57 p.m., reckless driver; arrest
7:45 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; referred to partner agency
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.
Oct. 10
12:03 a.m., traffic stop; citations issued, written warning
12:49 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, cattle out; traffic accident report, tow report
2:01 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
2:53 a.m., traffic stop; correction card
7:40 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, extrication, mutual aid; patient treated, transported by EMS, assistance, tow report, traffic accident report
10:12 a.m., theft; report taken
1:25 p.m., welfare check; unit canceled en route
1:53 p.m., 911 open line; false alarm
2:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report
2:22 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; arrest, tow report traffic accident report
3:58 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
7:24 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
7:34 p.m., harassment; handled by officer/deputy
11:25 p.m., cattle out; gone on arrival/unable to locate
11:27 p.m., gone on arrival/unable to locate
Citations
12:03 a.m., Wilber Escalante Lopez; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests reported.
Oct. 11
7:38 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
7:57 a.m., driver under suspension/revocation, out of unit follow up; arrest
7:59 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
11:55 a.m., traffic hazard; assignment completed/settled
4:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:28 p.m., cattle out; removed from roadway
7:30 p.m., cattle out; removed from roadway
7:33 p.m., noise; handled by officer/deputy
8:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:06 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
9:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; tow report, citation issued, traffic accident report
11:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.