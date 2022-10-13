 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Oct. 13

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 9

12:21 a.m., dispute/argument; assignment completed/settled

1:08 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:13 a.m., assist other agency; arrest, report taken

1:55 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken, tow report

2:36 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; arrest, citation issued, tow report

10:32 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:05 p.m., trespass, no action taken

2:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:56 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

5:12 p.m., trauma, motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report, patient treated, transported by EMS

5:17 p.m., reckless driver; unfounded

6:57 p.m., reckless driver; arrest

7:45 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; referred to partner agency

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

Oct. 10

12:03 a.m., traffic stop; citations issued, written warning

12:49 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, cattle out; traffic accident report, tow report

2:01 a.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged

2:53 a.m., traffic stop; correction card

7:40 a.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, extrication, mutual aid; patient treated, transported by EMS, assistance, tow report, traffic accident report

10:12 a.m., theft; report taken

1:25 p.m., welfare check; unit canceled en route

1:53 p.m., 911 open line; false alarm

2:07 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; traffic accident report

2:22 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; arrest, tow report traffic accident report

3:58 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

7:24 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

7:34 p.m., harassment; handled by officer/deputy

11:25 p.m., cattle out; gone on arrival/unable to locate

11:27 p.m., gone on arrival/unable to locate

Citations

12:03 a.m., Wilber Escalante Lopez; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

No arrests reported.

Oct. 11

7:38 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

7:57 a.m., driver under suspension/revocation, out of unit follow up; arrest

7:59 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

11:55 a.m., traffic hazard; assignment completed/settled

4:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:28 p.m., cattle out; removed from roadway

7:30 p.m., cattle out; removed from roadway

7:33 p.m., noise; handled by officer/deputy

8:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:06 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

9:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:37 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; tow report, citation issued, traffic accident report

11:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations reported.

Arrests

No arrests reported.

Public record
