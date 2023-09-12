Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 8

12:12 a.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy

12:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:38 a.m., citizen assist handled by officer/deputy

10:02 a.m., wanted person; arrest; report taken

10:30 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:50 a.m., wanted person; arrest; report taken

12:19 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

1:55 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway

2:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:06 p.m., animal; report taken

3:36 p.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact

6:42 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; citation issued

6:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:23 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy

7:24 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

7:58 p.m., assist other agency; assignment completed/settled by contact

8:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:22 p.m., motorist assist; verbal warning

9:41 p.m., citizen assist; gone on arrival/unable to locate

10:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

7:18 p.m., Enrique Flores Gonzalez, fail to yield ROW-entering roadway

Arrests

None

Sept. 9

1:29 a.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy

2:30 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:28 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; citation issued

9:18 a.m., reckless driver; no action taken

9:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:55 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

11:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:49 p.m., theft; no report taken

1:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:54 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy

4:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:07 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken

4:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:55 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

5:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:16 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

9:51 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

10:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

2:36 p.m., Hanna Jemison, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

8:57 a.m., Alexander Escobar-Gomez, no operators license/waiverable; following too close

10:57 a.m., Julie Reichmuth, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Sept. 10

12:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:44 a.m., assist other agency; gone on arrival/unable to locate

7:03 a.m., welfare check; HHS intake; no report taken

11:43 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; civil

12:32 p.m., theft; report taken

12:49 p.m., reckless driver; motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; citation issued

12:50 p.m., theft; report taken

1:54 p.m., reckless driver; assignment completed/settled by contact

6:59 p.m., abandoned vehicle; handled by officer/deputy

Citations

1:04 p.m., Anna Simmons, leaving the scene of an accident - 1st offense; fail to display proper number of plates; fail to stay in lane

Arrests

None