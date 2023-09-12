Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 8
12:12 a.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
12:48 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:38 a.m., citizen assist handled by officer/deputy
10:02 a.m., wanted person; arrest; report taken
10:30 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:50 a.m., wanted person; arrest; report taken
12:19 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
1:55 p.m., traffic hazard; removed from roadway
2:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:06 p.m., animal; report taken
3:36 p.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact
6:42 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; citation issued
6:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:09 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:23 p.m., cattle out; handled by officer/deputy
7:24 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
7:58 p.m., assist other agency; assignment completed/settled by contact
8:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:22 p.m., motorist assist; verbal warning
9:41 p.m., citizen assist; gone on arrival/unable to locate
10:07 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
7:18 p.m., Enrique Flores Gonzalez, fail to yield ROW-entering roadway
Arrests
None
Sept. 9
1:29 a.m., suspicious vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
2:30 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:28 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; citation issued
9:18 a.m., reckless driver; no action taken
9:42 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:55 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:21 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:49 p.m., theft; no report taken
1:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:54 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:54 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); handled by officer/deputy
4:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:07 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
4:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:55 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
5:45 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:16 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
9:51 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
10:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
2:36 p.m., Hanna Jemison, speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
8:57 a.m., Alexander Escobar-Gomez, no operators license/waiverable; following too close
10:57 a.m., Julie Reichmuth, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Sept. 10
12:14 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:27 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:44 a.m., assist other agency; gone on arrival/unable to locate
7:03 a.m., welfare check; HHS intake; no report taken
11:43 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; civil
12:32 p.m., theft; report taken
12:49 p.m., reckless driver; motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report; citation issued
12:50 p.m., theft; report taken
1:54 p.m., reckless driver; assignment completed/settled by contact
6:59 p.m., abandoned vehicle; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
1:04 p.m., Anna Simmons, leaving the scene of an accident - 1st offense; fail to display proper number of plates; fail to stay in lane
Arrests
None