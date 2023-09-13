Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 11
12:40 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy; transport/escort given
6:37 a.m., traffic hazard; gone on arrival/unable to locate
6:38 a.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
7:51 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:19 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:43 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
1:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:04 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
2:48 p.m., theft; handled by officer/deputy
4:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:45 p.m., cattle out; gone on arrival/unable to locate
5:53 p.m., wanted person/arrest
8:17 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
8:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:30 p.m., weapon violation; report taken; property (seized or found)
Citations
10:22 a.m., Brenda Ramirez Flores, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
2:08 p.m., Nahara Candelaria Millan, littering-1st offense
Arrests
None