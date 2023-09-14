Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 12
9:02 a.m., assist other agency; report taken; assistance
9:32 a.m., traffic hazard; unfounded
11:43 a.m., lost property; no report taken
1:10 p.m., assault; report taken
6:06 p.m., order violation; report taken
8:53 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
10:30 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate; verbal warning
Citations
6:30 p.m., Justin Robinson, carrying concealed weapon 2nd and subsequent
Arrests
