Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 13
8:18 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; citation issued; tow report; traffic accident report
8:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:08 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; traffic accident report; citation issued; tow report
2:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:16 p.m., traffic stop arrest; tow report
3:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:39 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
People are also reading…
4:48 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:11 p.m., cattle out; removed from roadway
5:56 p.m., reckless driver; handled By officer/deputy
8:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:48 p.m., traffic stop; minor in possession of alcohol; citation issued
11:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
10:48 p.m., Ryan Morgan, procure/sell alcohol to minor/incompetent; possess/consume open alcohol container
Arrests
None