Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 1412:04 a.m. Traffic Stop; DUI; Driving Under Suspension/Revocation Arrest; Report Taken
12:31 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning
2:09 a.m. Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy
6:14 a.m. Noise Verbal Warning
7:34 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning
10:16 a.m. Drug Paraphernalia Property (Seized Or Found); Citation Issued; Report Taken
12:46 p.m. Welfare Check Report Taken
2:15 p.m. Wanted Person Arrest; Report Taken
2:33 p.m. Wanted Person Arrest
3:26 p.m. Traffic Hazard No Action Taken
3:33 p.m. Wanted Person Arrest; Report Taken
4:13 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle Citation Issued
4:18 p.m. Suspicious No Action Taken
4:52 p.m. Motorist Assist No Action Taken
4:54 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning
6:57 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle Duplicate Call
7:03 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning
7:12 p.m. Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy
7:42 p.m. Traffic Hazard No Action Taken
8:35 p.m. Traffic Stop Correction Card
9:18 p.m. Traffic Stop; DUI Arrest; Report Taken; Tow Report
9:33 p.m. Assist Other Agency Assistance
10:40 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning
10:56 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning
11:24 p.m. Speak To Officer (Unknown Situation) Handled By Officer / Deputy
Arrests12:14 a.m. Paul Sweeney, DUI-alcohol-2nd offense; Drive under
susp/before reinstated-state
Citations1:34 a.m. Paul Sweeney, No valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan; No motorcycle operators license; DUI-alcohol-2noffense; Drive under susp/before reinstated-state; Speeding 11-15 MPH County/State