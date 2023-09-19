Platte County Sheriff’s OfficeSept. 151:30 a.m., welfare check; unfounded
8:19 a.m., tobacco/nicotine violation; citation issued
8:20 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); assignment completed/settled by contact
8:42 a.m., abandoned vehicle; tow report; report taken
11:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:31 p.m., death notification; information
2:19 p.m., dispute/argument; assignment completed/settled by contact
3:35 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken
3:35 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
5:37 p.m., reckless driver; no officer/deputy available; referred to partner agency
5:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
8:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:44 p.m., disorderly; written warning
10:16 p.m., traffic stop; drugs arrest; citation issued; report taken; tow report
10:28 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning
10:34 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
11 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
CitationsNone
ArrestsNone
Sept. 1612:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:28 a.m., assist other agency; assistance
12:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:49 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:54 a.m., motorist assist; DUI arrest; report taken; tow report
1:04 a.m., assist other agency; assistance
1:14 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:55 a.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest; citation issued; report taken; tow report
3:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:17 a.m., assist other agency; citation issued
7:53 a.m., animal; no report taken
10:11 a.m., vehicle lock out; citizen assist; assistance
11:06 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:16 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; report taken
2:55 p.m., threats; assignment completed/settled by contact
5:23 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
6:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; no report taken
9:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:26 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
10:32 p.m., reckless driver; handled by officer/deputy
10:51 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic stop; DUI; minor in possession of tobacco/nicotine; arrest; tow report; traffic accident report
11:38 p.m., MVA unknown; property (seized or found)
11:58 p.m., reckless driver; traffic stop; written warning
Citations
11:30 p.m., Freddy Basilio Mateo, minor in possession/consumption of alcohol (19-20 years old); leaving the scene of an accident—1st offense, DUI-.15+
Arrests
1:13 a.m., Christopher Mauch, possess/consume open alcohol container; DUI-alcohol-1st offense
2:23 a.m., Easlyn Mullinix, improper/defective vehicle lighting; procure/sell alcohol to minor/incompetent; DUI-alcohol-1st offense
11:30 p.m., Christopher Mauch, possess/consume open alcohol container; DUI-alcohol-1st offense
Sept. 1712:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:26 a.m., dispute/argument; no report taken
2:31 a.m., suspicious vehicle; gone on arrival/unable to locate
3:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
8 a.m., wanted person; arrest; Report Taken
10:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning; arrest; report taken; tow report
11:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:35 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:21 p.m., traffic stop; arrest; report taken
3:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:02 p.m., driving under suspension/revocation; traffic stop; arrest; report taken
6:20 p.m., DUI; disorderly; unfounded
7:08 p.m., motorist assist; gone on arrival/unable to locate
8:18 p.m., wanted person; arrest
9:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations2:42 p.m., Carina Becerra Avila, no operators license/non-waiverable; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests9 p.m., Berenice Garcia, warrant
8 a.m., Greg Plugge, warrant
2:55 p.m., Carina Becerra Avila, no operators license/non-waiverable
4:12 p.m., Juan Rosales Mayorga, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state; drive during revocation/impound-1st