Platte County Sheriff’s OfficeSept. 151:30 a.m., welfare check; unfounded

8:19 a.m., tobacco/nicotine violation; citation issued

8:20 a.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); assignment completed/settled by contact

8:42 a.m., abandoned vehicle; tow report; report taken

11:56 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:31 p.m., death notification; information

2:19 p.m., dispute/argument; assignment completed/settled by contact

3:35 p.m., speak to officer (unknown situation); no report taken

3:35 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

5:37 p.m., reckless driver; no officer/deputy available; referred to partner agency

5:54 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

8:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:44 p.m., disorderly; written warning

10:16 p.m., traffic stop; drugs arrest; citation issued; report taken; tow report

10:28 p.m., traffic stop; verbal warning

10:34 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate

11 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

Sept. 1612:10 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:28 a.m., assist other agency; assistance

12:41 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:49 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:54 a.m., motorist assist; DUI arrest; report taken; tow report

1:04 a.m., assist other agency; assistance

1:14 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:55 a.m., traffic stop; DUI arrest; citation issued; report taken; tow report

3:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:17 a.m., assist other agency; citation issued

7:53 a.m., animal; no report taken

10:11 a.m., vehicle lock out; citizen assist; assistance

11:06 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

1:16 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; report taken

2:55 p.m., threats; assignment completed/settled by contact

5:23 p.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

6:03 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury; no report taken

9:42 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:26 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

10:32 p.m., reckless driver; handled by officer/deputy

10:51 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic stop; DUI; minor in possession of tobacco/nicotine; arrest; tow report; traffic accident report

11:38 p.m., MVA unknown; property (seized or found)

11:58 p.m., reckless driver; traffic stop; written warning

Citations

11:30 p.m., Freddy Basilio Mateo, minor in possession/consumption of alcohol (19-20 years old); leaving the scene of an accident—1st offense, DUI-.15+

Arrests

1:13 a.m., Christopher Mauch, possess/consume open alcohol container; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

2:23 a.m., Easlyn Mullinix, improper/defective vehicle lighting; procure/sell alcohol to minor/incompetent; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

11:30 p.m., Christopher Mauch, possess/consume open alcohol container; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

Sept. 1712:39 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

1:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:04 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:26 a.m., dispute/argument; no report taken

2:31 a.m., suspicious vehicle; gone on arrival/unable to locate

3:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

8 a.m., wanted person; arrest; Report Taken

10:55 a.m., traffic stop; written warning; arrest; report taken; tow report

11:24 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:35 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:21 p.m., traffic stop; arrest; report taken

3:55 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:02 p.m., driving under suspension/revocation; traffic stop; arrest; report taken

6:20 p.m., DUI; disorderly; unfounded

7:08 p.m., motorist assist; gone on arrival/unable to locate

8:18 p.m., wanted person; arrest

9:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:32 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations2:42 p.m., Carina Becerra Avila, no operators license/non-waiverable; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests9 p.m., Berenice Garcia, warrant

8 a.m., Greg Plugge, warrant

2:55 p.m., Carina Becerra Avila, no operators license/non-waiverable

4:12 p.m., Juan Rosales Mayorga, no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan; speeding 06-10 MPH county/state; drive during revocation/impound-1st