Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 1

12:01 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:30 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:14 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

6:41 a.m. Motor Vehicle Accident Non-Injury Citation Issued; Traffic Accident Report

9:19 a.m. Sex Offender Registry Information/Administrative

11:04 a.m. Suspicious Person Assignment Completed/Settled By Contact

12:43 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle Report Taken

3:10 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle Vehicle Marked and Tagged

3:14 p.m. Motor Vehicle Accident Non-Injury Traffic Accident Report

3:30 p.m. Motorist Assist Assignment Completed/Settled By Contact; Assistance

4:32 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

5:59 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

6:05 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

6:17 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

6:24 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

6:41 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

6:47 p.m. Vandalism Report Taken

7:33 p.m. Motorist Assist Assistance

7:43 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

7:54 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

8:10 p.m. Animal Gone On Arrival (GOA)/Unable to Locate (UATL)

9:17 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

9:32 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

9:42 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

9:47 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

9:53 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

9:54 p.m. Traffic Stop No Action Taken

10:06 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

10:15 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

10:23 p.m. Traffic Stop No Action Taken

10:41 p.m. Traffic Stop No Action Taken

10:43 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

10:46 p.m. Traffic Stop Citation Issued

10:46 p.m. Traffic Stop Citation Issued

10:50 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:21 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:27 p.m. Traffic Stop No Action Taken

11:31 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:47 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:57 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

Sept. 2

12:08 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:17 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:17 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:25 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:37 a.m. Traffic Stop; DUI Arrest; Report Taken; Tow Report

12:59 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:08 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:24 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:40 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:52 a.m. Traffic Stop Arrest; Report Taken; Tow Report

2:27 a.m. Traffic Stop; Drug Paraphernalia; DUI; Driving Under Suspension/Revocation Arrest; Property (Seized Or Found); Report Taken; Tow Report

11:41 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:50 a.m. Traffic Stop Citation Issued

12:07 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:28 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

4:35 p.m. Trauma; Assist Other Agency Patient Evaluated, No Treatment/ Transport Required

7:26 p.m. Reckless Driver Gone On Arrival (GOA)/Unable to Locate (UATL)

9:01 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

9:13 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:14 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:15 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

11:28 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

Sept. 3

12:08 a.m. Noise Handled By Officer / Deputy

12:28 a.m. Traffic Stop Citation Issued

12:52 a.m. Traffic Stop No Action Taken

1:12 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

1:32 a.m. Traffic Stop; DUI Arrest; Report Taken; Tow Report

1:38 a.m. Traffic Stop; DUI Arrest; Report Taken; Tow Report

5:35 a.m. Suspicious Person Report Taken

6:32 a.m. Found Property Property (Seized Or Found)

8:27 a.m. Motorist Assist No Action Taken

10:27 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

10:36 a.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:18 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:24 p.m. Motorist Assist Vehicle Marked and Tagged

12:30 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

12:55 p.m. Welfare Check Gone On Arrival (GOA)/Unable to Locate (UATL)

1:27 p.m. Suspicious Person Gone On Arrival (GOA)/Unable to Locate (UATL)

1:28 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

3:42 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

5:22 p.m. Wanted Person Arrest

5:46 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

8:25 p.m. Drugs Arrest; Report Taken

8:49 p.m. Reckless Driver Gone On Arrival (GOA)/Unable to Locate (UATL)

10:18 p.m. Reckless Driver Gone On Arrival (GOA)/Unable to Locate (UATL)

10:53 p.m. Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy

10:56 p.m. Traffic Stop Written Warning

10:59 p.m. Suspicious Handled By Officer / Deputy

11:26 p.m. Traffic Stop No Action Taken

11:51 p.m. Traffic Stop Verbal Warning

Arrests

Sept. 1

No arrests made.

Sept. 2

12:37 a.m. Michael Johnson, Refuse to submit to test-1st offense; DUI-alcohol-1st offense

2:01 a.m. Maria Vasquez, No operators license/non-waiverable

2:27 a.m. Aurelia Jimenez, Possess or use drug paraphernalia; Drive during revocation/impound-1st; DUI-.15+;Wrong way on one way

Sept. 3 5:35 p.m. Jorge Aguilar, Warrant

8:25 p.m. Jacob Ragsdale, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos cntrl subs-Sch 1,2,3

1:32 a.m. Carlos Herrera Morales, No operators license/non-waiverable; DUI-.15+

Citations

Sept. 1

6:41 a.m. Paul Domsch, Pass on left side

11:00 p.m. Nathan Rayman, Speeding 06-10 MPH County/State; No operators license/waiverable

Sept. 2

12:37 Michael Johnson, Improper driving on divided hwy./median

1:52 a.m. Maria Vasquez, No operators license/non-waiverable; Improper/defective vehicle lighting

2:27 a.m. Aurelia Jimenez, Possess or use drug paraphernalia; Drive during revocation/impound-1st; DUI-.15+; Wrong way on one way

11:51 a.m. Saul Alvarado, Speeding 11-15 MPH County/State

Sept. 3

12:47 a.m. Willie Vicenta-Aguilar Speeding 11-15 MPH County/State

1:32 a.m. Carlos Herrera Morales Drive on shoulder of highway

9:22 p.m. Jacob Ragsdale Del/dsp/dst/man/pos cntrl subs-Sch 1,2,3