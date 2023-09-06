Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 4
12:01 a.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency; gone on arrival/unable to locate
12:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:19 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:31 a.m., assist other agency; transport/escort given
9:43 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:59 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:20 a.m., vandalism; report taken
10:44 a.m., animal bite; no report taken
10:44 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
11:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:16 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
2:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:19 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:15 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:05 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:28 p.m., traffic stop arrest; tow report
8:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:05 p.m., suspicious vehicle; gone on arrival/unable to locate
9:29 p.m., reckless driver; gone on arrival/unable to locate
10:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued; verbal warning
11:19 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; DUI; minor in possession of alcohol; driving under suspension/revocation; arrest; tow report
Citations
10:02 a.m., Traci Custard, commit child abuse negligently/no serious injury; reckless driving-1st offense; speeding 21-35 MPH county/state
3:36 p.m., Shawn Johnson, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
5:08 p.m., Justo Peralta Garduno, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
10:33 p.m., Christopher Kleefner, prohibited acts (driver's license/state ID)
Arrests
No arrests made.